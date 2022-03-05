Dubai
Dubai Based Triathlete Lottie Lucas Came In The Top 3 In Her First Ever Professional Race At Ironman Dubai Today
Lucas came in third place, for her first ever professional race – wow!
If you’re not familiar with it, Fawz Concept is actually a tailored triathlon coaching company in the UAE that specializes in swimming, cycling and running.
The overall scores of Saturday’s Ironman 70.3 Dubai 2022 were as follows:
Pro Women
- 1. Laura Philipp (GER) – 3:53:03
- 2. Daniela Ryf (SUI) – 3:56:55
- 3. Lottie Lucas (UAE) – 4:07:03
- 4. Leanne Fanoy (UAE) – 4:07:56
- 5. Kirralee Seidel (AUS) – 4:10:29
She went up against a big field and approximately 2,500 people took part in the Ironman triathlon on Saturday
The top three female champs in the women’s category spoke to Dubai Sports Council post-race
…and this is what each had to say!
Lucas lead the legends Ryf and Philip in the swim category of the triathlon
Congratulations keep pouring in for Lucas on a highly-deserved win!