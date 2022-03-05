Dubai Based Triathlete Lottie Lucas Came In The Top 3 In Her First Ever Professional Race At Ironman Dubai Today

Lottie Lucas is the talk of the town today after coming in third place on the Pro Circuit, and in her first ever professional race. The triathlon community in Dubai have been pouring in greetings since Lottie, who is Dubai-based and is a partner at Fawz Concept, won the much-deserved accolade.

Lucas came in third place, for her first ever professional race – wow!

If you’re not familiar with it, Fawz Concept is actually a tailored triathlon coaching company in the UAE that specializes in swimming, cycling and running.

The overall scores of Saturday’s Ironman 70.3 Dubai 2022 were as follows:

Pro Women

1. Laura Philipp (GER) – 3:53:03

2. Daniela Ryf (SUI) – 3:56:55

3. Lottie Lucas (UAE) – 4:07:03

4. Leanne Fanoy (UAE) – 4:07:56

5. Kirralee Seidel (AUS) – 4:10:29

She went up against a big field and approximately 2,500 people took part in the Ironman triathlon on Saturday

The top three female champs in the women’s category spoke to Dubai Sports Council post-race

…and this is what each had to say!

Lucas lead the legends Ryf and Philip in the swim category of the triathlon

Congratulations keep pouring in for Lucas on a highly-deserved win!