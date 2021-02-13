Community
A Dubai Couple Has Lived On A Boat For Almost Two Years Now
A Dubai couple has been living on a boat, a literal boat (YES!), for two years now and this might make you rethink your entire living sitch.
Mark Moore and Rosella Age decided to make the move to live on a houseboat, namely a 1990 Skipperliner, and have lived there for over two years now.
The couple moved from the US to Dubai in 2018, initially living in a Dubai Marina apartment (as you do)
According to a video by lifestyle blogger Curly Tales UAE (who featured the two love birds), the two had moved to Dubai and lived in a one-bedroom apartment in Dubai Marina, after which they decided to buy out a 1990 Skipperliner houseboat- now renamed ‘Rena.’
This is the IDEAL situation and the couple can’t rave enough about the perks of living in a boat
Rena houses five-bedrooms, a kitchen, four fully-functioning air conditioners and a patio space to grill food- PLUS, how could we forget? They can actually sail around the city in the boat.
Sounds like the dream, right? Such was the case for the couple who mentioned (in an IG post) that the inspiration came from a Netflix show called ‘How To Live Mortgage Free” and go off on a whim.
Rose, the owner of the boat, calls living on a houseboat a “lifestyle that came remarkably easily and was a gift from God.”
The couple named their houseboat Rena, meaning peace and joyous melody
Super fitting from the looks of it!
One of the few cons? Having to maintain it during the summertime
Exhibit A below.
The whole thing was a more cost-effective living solution for the two
Since purchasing a boat like theirs averages around AED57,000 including water, electricity and a one-time joining fee at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.
The two have opened up Rena to anyone interested in renting it out for filming, shoots or whatever unique event you have in mind
Pretty dope.