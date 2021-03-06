Dubai’s Crown Prince Thanks The Fresh Prince For Gifting Him With A Superb Electric Motorbike

Hollywood actor Will Smith gifted the crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a top-of-the-chain electric motorbike, to which the Crown prince thanked him for.

In a new Instagram story, the Crown Prince of Dubai lauded the Fresh Prince of Bel Air (Oh yes, we went there) for the incredibe Super73 electric motorbike.

The bike is

The post showed the prince sitting on the bike and saying ‘Thank you will Smith for the bike. I named it Scotty’

We can’t relate to the fabulous gift-giving, however; a lot of us normal folk do like to name our personal items.