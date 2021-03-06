Hh-sheikh-hamdan
Dubai’s Crown Prince Thanks The Fresh Prince For Gifting Him With A Superb Electric Motorbike
Hollywood actor Will Smith gifted the crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a top-of-the-chain electric motorbike, to which the Crown prince thanked him for.
In a new Instagram story, the Crown Prince of Dubai lauded the Fresh Prince of Bel Air (Oh yes, we went there) for the incredibe Super73 electric motorbike.
The bike is
The post showed the prince sitting on the bike and saying ‘Thank you will Smith for the bike. I named it Scotty’
We can’t relate to the fabulous gift-giving, however; a lot of us normal folk do like to name our personal items.
The Pursuit of Happyness star has visited the city countless of times, expressing his love for it
Get your biking on like the Crown Prince of Dubai with this sick bike
Head to Al Qudra desert and forget about the city life, even just for an hour. You won’t regret it.
Take on your favourite part of the day with a 26-inch foldable mountain bike from Land Rover.
To browse shopping categories in Dubai visit Lovin Dubai’s Shopping Hub.
Note: This article may contain affiliate links. Lovin Dubai can receive a commission if items are purchased through a link from this post.
Listen to the Lovin Daily: A Careem Captain Was Praised For His Honesty After Returning AED900,000 Left By A Passenger
Today’s stories include:
-
- Rapper Drake Mentioned Dubai In A Song And UAE Residents Can’t Get Enough Of It
-