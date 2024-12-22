Dubai Duo To Conquer 7 Marathons On 7 Continents In 7 Days For Charity Cause

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Do you have your 2025 plans sorted? Because this motivated Dubai duo does, and that to for a GREAT cause.
Seven marathons. Seven continents. Seven days! That’s the jaw-dropping challenge two Dubai residents are taking on to kick off 2025 in a race against the clock—and for a greater good.
They’ll tackle 42.2km on each continent in a whirlwind of grit, determination, and inspiration. But this isn’t just about pushing their limits. Their mission? To raise funds for the Sparkle Foundation and the Sovereign Art Foundation—two organizations making a transformative impact on underprivileged children across Asia, Africa, and Europe.
This ambitious feat demands more than just courage.
These two are actually adhering to a strict diet, crafting a meticulous recovery and logistics plan to conquer the grueling schedule. Talk about MOTIVATION!
As they lace up their running shoes and ready themselves for this once-in-a-lifetime journey, they’re proving that the power of determination can cross every finish line—and make a difference worldwide.
