Dubai Duo To Conquer 7 Marathons On 7 Continents In 7 Days For Charity Cause

Do you have your 2025 plans sorted? Because this motivated Dubai duo does, and that to for a GREAT cause.

Seven marathons. Seven continents. Seven days! That’s the jaw-dropping challenge two Dubai residents are taking on to kick off 2025 in a race against the clock—and for a greater good.

Dubai residents James Elliot-Square and Paris Norriss, are gearing up for the ultimate endurance test: the World Marathon Challenge



They’ll tackle 42.2km on each continent in a whirlwind of grit, determination, and inspiration. But this isn’t just about pushing their limits. Their mission? To raise funds for the Sparkle Foundation and the Sovereign Art Foundation—two organizations making a transformative impact on underprivileged children across Asia, Africa, and Europe.

This ambitious feat demands more than just courage.

With over 10 months of intense preparation, Elliot-Square and Norriss are clocking an astounding 200km of weekly training

These two are actually adhering to a strict diet, crafting a meticulous recovery and logistics plan to conquer the grueling schedule. Talk about MOTIVATION!

As they lace up their running shoes and ready themselves for this once-in-a-lifetime journey, they’re proving that the power of determination can cross every finish line—and make a difference worldwide.