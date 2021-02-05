Dubai
Full Circle! A Dubai Entrepreneur Meets His Liverpool Idol After Writing About Him In A Memoir
Imagine meeting your number ONE idol, now imagine that again, but this time what if you got to host and take them around Dubai?
Such is the case with a Dubai resident and renowned entrepreneur, Paul Evans, who got to meet former Liverpool player Ian Rush.
Known for brands like the Lock Stock & Barrel, Asia Asia and STK – Evans has been a longtime Dubai resident
The Brit who’s made a name for himself in the entertainment and nightlife industry shared a sweet tribute about how he met the player.
Evans had been a HUGE fan of Ian Rush since he was 12 years old- he even wrote about it in his memoir!
“When I was 12, this was the man I chased, he was the person more than anybody in the world I wanted to be ! 30 years on and the more I get to know Ian, the more I want to be like him 🙏 thank you Carol & Ian for giving my lads one of their “ bests nights of their life’s “ and for my gift !! A shirt that I never took off all through my teenage years ! I will treasure it for the rest of my days ..
This shirt meant so much to me as a kid along with Ian , they made it in to When I Woke up 🙏 “
In his book ‘When I Woke Up,’ Evans says meeting Rush when he was only 10 years old helped him overcome trials in school
If you’ve ever imagined hanging out with your hero, here’s Paul Evans living that dream
