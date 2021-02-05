Full Circle! A Dubai Entrepreneur Meets His Liverpool Idol After Writing About Him In A Memoir

Imagine meeting your number ONE idol, now imagine that again, but this time what if you got to host and take them around Dubai?

Such is the case with a Dubai resident and renowned entrepreneur, Paul Evans, who got to meet former Liverpool player Ian Rush.

Known for brands like the Lock Stock & Barrel, Asia Asia and STK – Evans has been a longtime Dubai resident

The Brit who’s made a name for himself in the entertainment and nightlife industry shared a sweet tribute about how he met the player.