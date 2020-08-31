Latest
A Big Socially Distanced INDOOR Mall Run Is Happening This Weekend
We’re cautiously getting back to normal and it’s FANTASTIC to see the city up and running once more (geddit?!).
This Friday, a Back to School INDOOR run is happening at Festival Plaza Mall, Jebel Ali, it’s open to ALL abilities and all runners get free breakfast at Ikea Festival Plaza Shopping Mall right after, how good is that?!
The run has limited availability, register here now!
With your safety as a priority, event organisers are working to ensure social distancing and there will be staggered timings at the race start.
Dust off your runners to take part in this weekend’s indoor 2.5km/5km!
All runners will get a medal and a free breakfast
These local runs are always great community events, but with the Dubai summer, and a pandemic which put so many activities on hold, we’ve missed these group gatherings A LOT over the last couple of months
Which is why we’re buzzing for this Friday!
Register here for AED95 (5km) or AED85 (2.5km)
Get ready to smash that mall route, before tucking into brekkie and coffee in Ikea afterwards!
Four or eight laps at the first floor concourse level: On your marks, get set, GO!
The important bits:
When? Friday, September 4
Where? Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali
Register here now!
*The event has limited availability and is fully compliant as per Dubai Sports Council health & safety and social distancing guidelines.