CONFIRMED! Fazza Challenges YOU To Take Part In Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020

We need it this year more than any…

Announced on Twitter today, by Dubai’s biggest fitness ‘inspo, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Dubai’s Fitness Challenge is BACKKKKK and we are BUZZING to get started!

ICYMI: Dubai Fitness Challenge is the challenge for Dubai to become the world’s fittest city. For 30 days, you need to get out there and do 30 minutes of exercise.

Walk, run, jog, slip, skate, slide… Get involved!

Dubai Fitness Challenge is confirmed for 2020!

BUZZING FOR THISSSSS!

