Abu Dhabi
CONFIRMED! Fazza Challenges YOU To Take Part In Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020
We need it this year more than any…
Announced on Twitter today, by Dubai’s biggest fitness ‘inspo, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Dubai’s Fitness Challenge is BACKKKKK and we are BUZZING to get started!
ICYMI: Dubai Fitness Challenge is the challenge for Dubai to become the world’s fittest city. For 30 days, you need to get out there and do 30 minutes of exercise.
Walk, run, jog, slip, skate, slide… Get involved!
Dubai Fitness Challenge is confirmed for 2020!
I invite everyone across the UAE to participate in this year’s @DXBFitChallenge from October 30 until November 28. Whether you are taking part as an individual, part of a government or private entity, or with your school, these 30 days will re-energise our lifestyles.
— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) October 20, 2020