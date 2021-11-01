Dubai International Airport To Return To Full Capacity In 2 Weeks

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation and Chairman of Emirates airline stated that the closed concourse will reopen in 2 weeks.

The pandemic definitely created some turbulence and completely put flying on full halt. Since flying has reopened, Dubai International Airport is preparing to reopen its last remaining closed concourse and allow it to return to full capacity.

Dubai has never been busier as Expo 2020 launched and the T20 World Cup was held; hence the full capacity at the airport

Dubai is at its peak of tourism with Expo 2020 and the T20 World Cup, of course, among other events. Once the UAE lifted restrictions on travel, passenger traffic instantly boosted.

Through strategic planning, world-class measures and advanced technology, we have shown that we can overcome any challenge

Sheikh Ahmed said at a press conference on Monday.

Dubai Airports reopened Dubai International’s Terminal 1 and Concourse D on June 24. They had been closed from March 25, 2020, when the pandemic was declared in the country.