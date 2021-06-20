DXB Terminal 1 To Reopen From June 24 

This weekend the UAE’s travel sector saw multiple updates, from flights reopening to India, Nigeria and South Africa to inbound flights from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Namibia getting temporarily suspended. Following these updates, another MAJOR travel update to follow is that Dubai will reopen Terminal 1 from Thursday, June 24.

After 1 long year and 3 months, Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 1 and Concourse D will officially reopen to travellers on June 24. The terminal was closed on March 25, 2020 following the global aviation halt put in place to control the spread of COVID-19.

Travellers get from Terminal 1 to Concourse D in a train where they get to enjoy world-class facilities, services, shopping and dining options! On average, Terminal 1 used to see annual traffic of 15 million + passengers.