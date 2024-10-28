Dubai is Having Its First Ever Caribbean Carnival!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
This event, hosted by DREAM Carnival Entertainment, together with SCORCH, will offer Dubai residents and visitors an authentic Caribbean Carnival experience that will immerse them in the rich culture, music and traditions of the Caribbean islands.
Headlined by Beenie Man, Machel Montano and Nailah Blackman, the Dubai Caribbean Carnival Experience will feature four electrifying events that offer an opportunity to experience these traditional Caribbean carnival elements in the heart of Dubai;
The festivals finale will be a J’ouvert event which is a celebration where participants will embrace the tradition of paint and powder, channeling the freedom and unity of J’ouvert.
The second day will center around a Parade where there will be performers in elaborate, colorful costumes that will bring Caribbean magic to Dubai’s iconic skyline. Then when the sun goes down it will turn into the mega concert “Feteland” featuring stars like Machel Montano and Beenie Man.
The event organizer, Shastra Maharaj, from DREAM Carnival Entertainment, said “It’s a chance to showcase our heritage on a global stage and unite people through the power of music, dance, and celebration.”
Their Marketing Partner, Dwayne “DJ” Bravo, also expressed his excitement towards the carnival stating, “As a proud ambassador of Caribbean culture, it’s exciting to be a part of this monumental project to bring Carnival to a global stage like Dubai.”
The origin of the carnival is a vibrant celebration reflecting the caribbean’s diverse cultural heritage, blending elements from African, European, French, Spanish, East Indian and Indigenous tradition.
The event will be a combination of Fetes, a Carnival Parade, and the lively J’ouvert tradition that will bring the heart of Caribbean culture to Dubai’s luxury entertainment scene.
What? Dubai Caribbean Carnival
Where? Dubai, UAE
When? November 29 – December 2, 2024
Tickets? Prices start from AED 147
