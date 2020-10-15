These Dubai Jewellers Came Through For A Resident Who Was Forced To Sell His Wedding Ring

The community has really been showing its lovely spirit ever since the start of this pandemic. From volunteers at healthcare centres to people making donations – this country’s crowd has really come together for one another because EVERYONE has faced the impact of the pandemic in one way or another.

A heartbreaking story has emerged about a UAE resident who had to resort to selling his original wedding ring because he has been going through tough times due to the pandemic.

He posted his story on a private Facebook group based in Dubai, where he asked people to suggest places that could get him cheaper alternatives for a replacement ring. And the community got helping with many sharing the hope that the man will soon get back on his feet.

Between the busy suggestions, was the comment of A Dubai jeweller, Fergus James (@fergusjamesdiamonds)