A Dubai Marina Bridge Scene Goes Viral Globally On The 'Influencers In The Wild' IG Account

Dubai Marina Image Creds: Pixa Bay by B Fierz

Another day, another peculiar sighting.

An influencer (rando) was spotted in a handstand at the Marina, with slightly revealing clothing and social media tweeps who recognised the area couldn’t help but comment on the ordeal.

The UAE has strict moral codes that are widely respected by both residents and tourists, and many were surprised by the video.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, the Instagram page ‘Influencers In The Wild’ has been all the rage online for sometime now.

The page features influencers in their day-to-day creation except this time, they’re the content and not their content

Geddit?

People usually submit videos of influencers ‘doing the most’ for their content, from anywhere around the world and one of its most recent uploads was spotted by a few residents.

Several peeps took notice of the location and wondered, how?

While others questioned how sanitary it was to be doing that outdoors

You know, what with the pandemic and all..

…and others commended her athletic abilities

