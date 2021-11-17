This Mexicano Friday Brunch Is A MUST For All Taco Heads Out There! 

You know what they say… A life without Mexican food is like NO life at all!

So if you’re one to swear by this, then you’ll a hundoooo per cent appreciate good feasting at an authentic Mexican brunch at Aloft Palm Jumeirah (a boujee hotel located at the Eastern crescent of Dubai’s iconic landmark).

Luchador which is a Mexican-wrestling themed resto promises the ultimate flamboyance and flair with their Mucha Lucha Friday Brunch that’ll have you shaking like a bongo!

The Mucha Lucha Friday Brunch is deffo one for the books! Haute Mexican food… themed interiors… unlimited food! BRING IT ON.

Inspired by Mexico’s famed wrestling sport Lucha Libre, the Mucha Lucha Brunch is a four-round Latin fiesta with unlimited servings of 12 drooool-worthy delicacies.

Picture this: Colourful cocktails, funky decor, a seaside location, sunset margaritas, pumped bartenders, you and your tribe clicking selfies in sombreros – enjoy all this and a TURNT vibe by hopping on the fiesta train to Luchador every Friday.

Sample everything from cool ceviche to chocolatey churros, each dish is freshly cooked using traditional Mexican recipes.

Let’s talk dinerooooo!💰

Get your Mexican food fix sorted with authentic tacos, guac, and ceviches! Wash it all down with fresh fruit cocktails and Mexican hops… YUM!

Prices?

AED 229 (Soft)

AED 329 (House bevvies)

AED 379 (Bubbly Package)

Timing? 12.30pm to 4pm

Day? Every Friday

Where? Aloft Palm Jumeirah