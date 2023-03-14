Dubai Opera Announces Iftar At Its Famous Banquet Hall

The Holy Month of Ramadan is just around the corner and Dubai Opera has announced its annual much-loved iftar.

Together with Address Sky View, Dubai Opera is preparing a special menu to honour the fast-breaking evening meal. Beginning on March 23 and running throughout the Holy Month, you can enjoy authentic dining in an iconic setting.

Learn more and book your table here

Dubai Opera is collaborating with Address Sky View to bring you iftar and entertainment from their magnificent banquet hall

Dubai Opera is embracing the spirit of the Holy Month with Arabic melodies and traditional Arabic dishes

From March 23 – April 19, dig into some international and Arabic dishes at the buffet, and your favourite Ramadan juices, grab a bite at the carving stations and end it on a sweet note with heavenly desserts. The chefs at Address Sky View really know what they’re cooking!

Revel in the enchanting Ramadan-inspired decorations and take in the classical and Arabic melodies of live entertainment, going on every night.

The important bits

The Iftar is available every day in Ramadan.

When? March 23 – April 19, Sunset until 9.30pm

