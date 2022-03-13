د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

Dubai Peeps Bought Car Number Plates For Nearly AED30 Million At An Auction

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

It’s a status of wealth. An indication of fancy Dubai living. It’s just worth a couple million. It’s Dubai number plates.

In the most recent auction, held by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), proceeds exceeded AED29.938 million!

The most expensive plate (AA90) sold yesterday was worth AED2.74 million

They auctioned off plates like M73, W55555, and X800 for over AED1 million

The auction was held in the prestigious Ritz-Carlton Dubai Hotel on March 12. Plate M73 was sold for AED2.36 million, W55555 was bought for AED1.71 million and X800 was for AED1.02 million.

RTS offered 90 fancy plates for bidding, comprising of 2, 3, 4, and 5 digits bearing codes (AA-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z).

We over here, reading those numbers like…

via GIPHY

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer