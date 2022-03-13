Dubai Peeps Bought Car Number Plates For Nearly AED30 Million At An Auction

It’s a status of wealth. An indication of fancy Dubai living. It’s just worth a couple million. It’s Dubai number plates.

In the most recent auction, held by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), proceeds exceeded AED29.938 million!

The most expensive plate (AA90) sold yesterday was worth AED2.74 million

They auctioned off plates like M73, W55555, and X800 for over AED1 million

The auction was held in the prestigious Ritz-Carlton Dubai Hotel on March 12. Plate M73 was sold for AED2.36 million, W55555 was bought for AED1.71 million and X800 was for AED1.02 million.

RTS offered 90 fancy plates for bidding, comprising of 2, 3, 4, and 5 digits bearing codes (AA-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z).

