Dubai Police And The Civil Defence Teams Rescued A Resident Who Got Trapped In An Elevator

Getting stuck in an elevator is both funny and anxiety-inducing it’s like you don’t know what to feel. You’re laughing because you don’t know what to do and you’re anxious because you don’t know what could happen.

But when Dubai Police and Dubai Civil Defence is on the way to rescue you, you’ll feel really relieved!

A woman got stuck in the elevator but the heroes of Dubai were on the case

Dubai Police and Dubai Civil Defense worked together to get her out of the elevator

A resident named Lata got stuck in an elevator by herself. Her friend made a call to emergency responders to get her out as it was more than just a technical error. Thankfully and quickly, they got her out safely.