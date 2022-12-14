This Short Clip Shows You Exactly How ‘Dubai Police’ Scams Operate

Scam alert! Dubai Police will never call you and ask for your bank details.

A video clip that’s going viral shows a clever tactic used by scammers in the UAE.

First, you’ll get a call from a random number from someone claiming to be Dubai Police. To prove their ‘official status’, they’ll send you a text message from an account that looks suspiciously like Dubai Police, and they’ll ask you to click a link or to share your bank details. Don’t do it, folks!

It’s scam and there are plenty of ways you can help the Police nab these fraudsters, but firstly, be vigilant.

Here’s a fairly common example of a scam call

Report them ASAP

The Ministry of Interior has shared the following numbers. Don’t be a victim, be the solution.

• Najeed in Sharjah – Call 800151 or send an SMS to 7999

• The eCrime website – ecrime.ae

• Aman service by Abu Dhabi Police – Call 800 2626

• Dubai Police’s website – dubaipolice.gov.ae

• You can also report cybercrimes to the nearest police station in your area, or call 999 for help.