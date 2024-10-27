Latest

Dubai Police Celebrates Indian Hero For Returning AED 100,000

Hera Shabbir
By

Dubai Police just celebrated the incredible honesty of Mr. Swadesh Kumar, who found a whopping AED 100,000 in Al Barsha and returned it like a true hero


Brigadier Majid Al Suwaidi, the Director of Al Barsha Police Station, led the festivities, joined by Colonel Mostafa Mohamed Abdullah, Lt. Col. Yasser Al Hashemi, and other esteemed officers. They couldn’t stop praising Mr. Kumar for showcasing the values of integrity and responsibility that Dubai Police proudly champions.

Brig. Al Suwaidi presented Mr. Kumar with a shiny certificate of appreciation, highlighting how acts of honesty like his help build a stronger, safer community. Mr. Kumar humbly expressed his gratitude, sharing that returning the money was simply his duty to ensure it got back to its rightful owner.

Talk about being a role model! 

