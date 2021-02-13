Announcements
Dubai Police Stations Now Need You To Have A Negative PCR Test Before Entry
Dubai Police announced that visitors need to present a valid PCR test (resulting in a negative, obvs) upon visit of any police station or building.
In line with COVID-19 precautionary measures, the new rule takes effect on Saturday, February 13 onwards. The PCR test presented is not to be older than 48 hours.
The PCR test upon arrival to any station has a 48-hour validity only
The next time you need to get something done at the police station, keep this in mind.
The rule makes an exemption for those who have been fully vaccinated
The Crisis and Disasters Management team in Dubai Police says that bringing in the negative PCR test is mandatory for those who want to enter any building of the Dubai Police, in Dubai and other parts of it, as well as the customer happiness centres.
Those who have taken the complete two doses of any vaccine against COVID-19 will be exempt from the new rule.
Other transactions can also be done easily through the Dubai Police smart app, the official website, the 901 call centre, and the Smart Police Stations (SPS) that operate 24/7
Sweet, thanks Dubai, always a step ahead!
