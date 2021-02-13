Dubai Police Stations Now Need You To Have A Negative PCR Test Before Entry

Dubai Police announced that visitors need to present a valid PCR test (resulting in a negative, obvs) upon visit of any police station or building.

In line with COVID-19 precautionary measures, the new rule takes effect on Saturday, February 13 onwards. The PCR test presented is not to be older than 48 hours.

The next time you need to get something done at the police station, keep this in mind.