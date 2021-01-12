Latest
Matteo Just Won The Best Dubai Proposal Of 2021 So Far
Adventure. Socially distanced. ROMANCE… This proposal has it all!
Megan prolly just got the surprise of her life, when her visit to The Lost Chambers at Atlantis, The Palm became memorable in more ways than one.
‘Today is not like any other day. Today, I will ask you to be my wife’.
Matteo Boffa ditched the traditional proposal and in the YouTube video below, you can see how he made this day oh-so-special for his wifey to be! With the cutest couple and a soundtrack to match, this is the most adorable proposal you’ll see on the internet today.
Matteo hid a note in the sand, that said ‘Megan, will you marry me?’
The underwater proposal: Skip to 4.31 for the v special moment
Not their first rodeo, the pair look like they’ve had their fair share of diving lessons in the past, and after Matteo pops the question, the adventurous pair lean in for a kiss.
