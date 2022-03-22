د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

Dubai Ranks #1 As The Best Weather Conditions For Weddings

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Although having it rain on your wedding day is a sign of good luck, most people don’t want it to rain all over their parade. Also, most peeps want those golden hour photographs but barely catch the sun. So if you’re going for a destination wedding, consider Dubai.

A study conducted by Strictly Weddings revealed which locations have the best weather to host a wedding.

The research revealed that the #1 location with the best weather for your wedding is Dubai

Dubai scored 9.31/10 which earned it the #1 spot as the best weather conditions for weddings

The study looked at the average annual temperature, daily sunshine hours and monthly precipitation score. The total number then gives each destination a wedding score.

This is due to the average temperature of a whopping 28 degrees Celsius and an average of 10 hours of daily sunshine – perfect for those snapshots.

The second best place is Palm Springs in the US. Next is Ibiza, Honolulu, Los Cabos, Marrakech, Montego Bay, Bridgetown, Cancun, and Santorini.

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer