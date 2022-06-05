Dubai Resident Returns AED1M To Dubai Police After Finding It In An Elevator

Dubai resident hands over AED1M in cash to Dubai Police after finding it in a residential building

Dubai Police have recently honoured, an Indian national resident, for handing over AED 1,000,000 cash he had found in the elevator of his residential building to the Al Barsha Police Station.

Mr Tariq Mahmood Khalid Mahmood, received a certificate of appreciation for his good deed to emphasize and encourage cooperation between the community and Dubai Police

According to UAE Barq, the Director of Al Barsha Police Station, praised Mahmood for his honesty and handing over the large sum to the nearest police station. Brigadier Bin Shafi also awarded him with a certificate of appreciation to emphasize the importance of collaboration between the community and police.

This commendable deed is not the first of it’s kind for the emirate

Dubai Police recently honoured an Arab national this February for his honesty after he handed the police AED 15,000 cash, which he had found in the jurisdiction of Al Qusais Police Station.

Last year, An Emirati man in Dubai was also honored by authorities after returning a bag with AED45,800 cash, cheque worth AED70,000 and private documents were also found in the bag.