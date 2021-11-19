Dubai Resident Warns Campers After Spotting Scorpions In Al Qudra Lake

A Dubai resident posted a picture of scorpion-spotting in Al Qudra, warning campers. The picture posted on the Facebook group- The UAE Camping Lovers, got people talking and reacting about the same.

Another resident requested campers to stay away from low ground, flat area down below dunes, plantation and water source.

Besides, he also advised people to check shoes before you wear it back as they like to hide in dark warm places. He further added that if by chance you get stung, the first thing you need to do is calm down and call emergency. Also, watch out for any allergic reaction or swelling.

Someone else also mentioned that a friend of his got bitten in Al Qudra. Luckily, he was fine in a couple of days.

A few others also said that if you leave them alone, they won’t bother you.

Well, all said and done its always better to keep your tent closed. Maybe you could also keep a stick so when you open your tent in morning, you can move it not the sand just incase anything’s hiding under the sand. *If that helps*