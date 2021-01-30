A Dubai Restaurant Is Charging Customers To Use Disposable Plates

Would you pay for disposable plates when dining out in the city?

Well, a resident was charged for it when dining out at a restaurant this week in Dubai.

The Lovin reader sent over a receipt showing an extra charge of AED1 per disposable plate, which they needed two of.

Although this is unfair and an ‘unheard of’ concept when dining out

Being charged for the plates that ones’ order is placed on may be well unheard of, as was the case of this diner.

However; there have also been more than many surprising events that have taken place for not just Dubai but the rest of the world since 2020 hit. Struggling restaurants have had to operate under capacity, providing the reason for this to take place.

Image Credits: by Free-Photos fro Pixabay

Image used for illustrative purposes only