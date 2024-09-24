Dubai Ruler Approves The Expansion of Dubai Exhibition Centre

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, approved an AED 10 billion plan to create an extension of Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC).

The master plan aims to make the DEC the largest indoor events venue in the region by increasing the number of big-scale events hosted in dubai yearly from 300 to 600.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stated “We are committed to consolidating Dubai’s status as a global leader in the events and exhibitions sector and the top destination for mega events.”

The project is made up of 3 phases that align with the vision of Expo City Dubai for the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. The first phase is set to be completed by 2026 and will include 140,000 square metres of exhibition space which is almost two and a half times the current size.

The second phase which is predicted to be done by 2028 will extend the exhibition to about 160,000 square metres including developments to surrounding infrastructure, road networks and multi-storey parking.

The third and last phase, expected to be done by 2031, will increase the space to 180,000 square metres and will involve the addition of 26 halls on one level that stretches 1.2 kilometres. This floor will be able to hold one huge event or 20 smaller events at once if needed. this phase will also include the creation of a 300+ room hotel, multiple retail stores, offices and an industrial kitchen for complete in-house operations.

This mega project is expected to lighten the weight and traffic around big-scale events in the city. It will also enable Dubai to continue being a leading destination for event and exhibition hosting globally while also not disrupting the functionality of the city for its residents.