Dubai School Launches the First Edition of ‘The Young Media Challenge’ for Promising Young Media Gurus

In line with the UAE Government 2035 “Year of Society Vision”, aiming to build a future society that will be able to sustain itself against future challenges while keeping up steady progress across all fields, the Dubai School AKA Al Khawaneej School launched the inaugural edition of the Young Media Challenge Community Initiative. The point behind the initiative was to seek out and discover the new generation of media gurus.

The initiative was led by prominent media figure, Abdallah al Baghdadi, and the Spark 11 Community Team, who together set out to discover the young talents. Boghdadi also used his voice and elocution expertise to coach the kids through the challenging feat of reading along to an AI teleprompter, it’s as close as it gets to real life! These trainings and social media challenge are the first of their kind, it creates a virtual studio of sorts, allowing the kids to get early on, very accurate training in reading and interpreting high-speed and frequency texts. What a challenge that is!

The initiative set out to encourage the youngsters to speak publicly and show off their talents, this, along with the friendly competition, forced the kids out of their comfort zone, allowing them to freely and confidently speak up in front of the microphone and camera. The prize? Outstanding kids were supported and nurtured through the school’s talent’s office!

This event, and ones like it, are important for the development of upcoming young voices

It’s an investment into the future of Dubai Media as a whole

Media Expert Ibrahim Khadem, who was a necessary cog in the launch of this event, expressed the necessity of competitions like these being launched in prestigious places like the Dubai School, it’s an investment in the voices and creators of the future!

While Samar Baraka, the deputy director of the Dubai School highlighted the importance of events like these, pushing kids out of their comfort zones and thrusting them into the media field very early on. Something the school takes very seriously, as part of the development of the new generation of experts.

It really is a great step for the future voices of Dubai!