Dubai Store Shut And Fined AED50k For Violating Precautionary COVID Measures

We have been warned… repeatedly.

And now it looks like authorities are seriously clamping down.

Dubai Economy shut down a department store and issued a AED 50,000 fine against it for not adhering to the COVID-19 precautionary measures. Videos are going viral which reportedly show large crowds congregating after the store advertised a two-hour sale. There was no social distancing and authorities immediately stepped in.

COVID-19 numbers have been steadily rising amid repeated warnings from authorities to avoid social gatherings. Today at 5pm, an announcement is expected from The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) regarding the rising numbers.

