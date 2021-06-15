Latest
4 Unique Destinations You Can Fly To That Are QUARANTINE-FREE
2021 is the summer to vacay!
For serious travel inspo’, look to Air Arabia who are giving away WHOPPER summer flight packages to lifestyle destinations. Whether you’re flying solo, with bae, or you’re looking for a vacay with that’s suitable for families… The gang’s all here!
Tick unique summer destinations off your bucketlist this summer with Air Arabia: Here are 4 destinations you need to know about
4. Phuket, Thailand
Thailand is opening to visitors from July 2, and one idyllic island is calling your name…
One word, people: Phuket!
This is Thailand’s biggest island and if turquoise waves, white sandy beaches and cocktails are on your vacay agenda, look no further!
But don’t worry friends, Phuket is not just beaches, you can explore Phuket town, a historic old quarter and there are PLENTY of adventures for foodies… and the best bit about this glorious destination? You can do it on all budgets!
3. Tashkent, Uzbekistan
Incredible architecture, jaw-dropping landscapes, national parks, beautiful waterfalls, palaces, forts and a myriad of bazaars to satisfy any shopper, there’s plenty going on in Tashkent to keep you entertained.
In Tashkent you’ll find the Bullet Train which gives you the opportunity for further explortaion into the other major Uzbekistan city, Samarkand. Don’t miss a trip to Guri Amir in Samarkand, an incredible structure which was the inspiration for the Taj Mahal.
Visa on arrival! Fly direct to Tashkent in Uzbekistan from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.
2. Trabzon, Turkey
History! Culture! Lakes! Lush green landscape! Trabzon is a Turkish hidden gem that needs more attention! Located in the Eastern Black Sea Region, it’s a combination of natural beauty and historical sites.
Don’t miss a trip to Trabzon Castle, located in a stunning green valley, it dates back to the 5th Century. And just outside city limits, you’ll find Uzun Gol, one of the longest lakes in the area, perfect for a summer dip!
Fly direct to Trabzon from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi
1. Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt
Get to know Egypt’s most popular tourist destination this summer.
Complete with stunning beaches, and HEAPS of diving spots. The rich underwater habitat and coral reef alone make this town worth a vacay!
Explore the old town, spend a day under the sun, wander through the Old Town streets, or go hiking on Mount Sinai, there’s heaps to discover in Sharm El-Sheikh.
Fly direct from Sharjah