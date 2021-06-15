4 Unique Destinations You Can Fly To That Are QUARANTINE-FREE

2021 is the summer to vacay! For serious travel inspo’, look to Air Arabia who are giving away WHOPPER summer flight packages to lifestyle destinations. Whether you’re flying solo, with bae, or you’re looking for a vacay with that’s suitable for families… The gang’s all here! Tick unique summer destinations off your bucketlist this summer with Air Arabia: Here are 4 destinations you need to know about

4. Phuket, Thailand Thailand is opening to visitors from July 2, and one idyllic island is calling your name… One word, people: Phuket! This is Thailand’s biggest island and if turquoise waves, white sandy beaches and cocktails are on your vacay agenda, look no further! But don’t worry friends, Phuket is not just beaches, you can explore Phuket town, a historic old quarter and there are PLENTY of adventures for foodies… and the best bit about this glorious destination? You can do it on all budgets! Learn more here

3. Tashkent, Uzbekistan Incredible architecture, jaw-dropping landscapes, national parks, beautiful waterfalls, palaces, forts and a myriad of bazaars to satisfy any shopper, there’s plenty going on in Tashkent to keep you entertained. In Tashkent you’ll find the Bullet Train which gives you the opportunity for further explortaion into the other major Uzbekistan city, Samarkand. Don’t miss a trip to Guri Amir in Samarkand, an incredible structure which was the inspiration for the Taj Mahal. Visa on arrival! Fly direct to Tashkent in Uzbekistan from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. Learn more here

2. Trabzon, Turkey History! Culture! Lakes! Lush green landscape! Trabzon is a Turkish hidden gem that needs more attention! Located in the Eastern Black Sea Region, it’s a combination of natural beauty and historical sites. Don’t miss a trip to Trabzon Castle, located in a stunning green valley, it dates back to the 5th Century. And just outside city limits, you’ll find Uzun Gol, one of the longest lakes in the area, perfect for a summer dip! Fly direct to Trabzon from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi Learn more here