DUBAI WEEKEND GUIDE: AED1 Coffee Runs, Beach Workout Sessions, Centuries-Old Fests & Much More!

Just like that we’re almost nearing the end of the first month of the year! Time sure does fly.
Whether you’ve smashed your resolutions or crumpled them straight into the trash, here’s a gentle nudge for you to enjoy the most out of everyday.
From shows that’ll get you rolling on the floor laughing to coffee’s worth AED1, here’s the Dubai Weekend Guide from your very own Lovin’ :
Boyzlife – that iconic duo of Keith Duffy (Boyzone) and Brian McFadden (Westlife) – are bringing their hits to Adaline, DIFC for two unmissableee live shows this January. Forget the arena, this is nostalgia up closewith singalongs, iconic throwbacks, and a personal concert vibe you won’t get anywhere else.
Pair the music with Adaline’s signature dining-meets-entertainment setting and you’ve got the perfect night out for fans old and new.
When: Saturday, January 17 & Tuesday, January 20
Where: Adaline, DIFC
Uptown Social is officially a year old, and they’re celebrating it the best way possible. By giving away coffee for a dirham!
For one morning only, your regular caffeine fix is going to cost you just AED 1, which is honestly reason enough to set an alarm.
This JLT favourite has quietly become that spot — cozy but cool, pet-friendly, effortlessly aesthetic, and always buzzing with people catching up, tapping away on laptops, or easing into the day. Add great coffee, freshly baked croissants straight from the oven, yum breakfast bowls, and you’ve got a birthday party you’ll want to keep going back to.
Deets:
Where: Uptown Social, The Atrium, Uptown Tower, JLT
When: Jan 15th, 8am–11am
Offer: AED 1 for regular coffees (Americano, latte, cappuccino) *one per person & specialty coffee excluded*
Lazy Saturdays just found their upgrade.
Luma Lounge at Address Creek Harbour is launching a new Creek Side Lazy Brunch, and it’s exactly the kind of plan you want locked in every weekend. Set at the pool lounge, you get to enjoy a Mediterranean and Levant-inspired looovely menu by the infinity pool and unbeatable views of the Creek glistening in front of you.
Good news for those who are looking to not move a muscle this weekend as well, cus they’ve got a roaming pasta station and a sizzling live BBQ station that’s bringing you your fav carbs to you.
Deets:
Where: Luma Pool Lounge, Address Creek Harbour
When: Every Saturday, 2pm to 5pm
Price: AED 299 per person | AED 350 with beverages
Bookings: Call 04 275 8833 or email Dineatcreek@addresshotels.com
Kickstart your weekend with a sunrise sweat session at La Mer North Beach.
This free women-only beach workout on Saturday, 17 January, combines functional training, cardio, mat Pilates, and yoga – all set with a backdrop of the waves and the glow of the morning sun.
It’s the perfect way to get your body moving, unwind, and connect with a group of like-minded women in a relaxed, energizing environment.
Deets:
Where: La Mer North Beach
When: Saturday, 17 January | Gather 6:30am, Workout 7am
Bring: Yoga mat, towel, water bottle
The skies are about to get a whole lot brighter. Kite Mela 2026 lands at Al Quasis, bringing a full day of color, music, and family fun on Sunday, January 18th.
You can join along in the fun by bringing your own kite or even grabbing one at the event for friendly kite battles. The festivities don’t stop there: live DJs will keep the energy high, dance troupes are all set to wow the crowd vibrant performances, and cultural acts will give you a taste of local traditions. Oh and there are prizes to win for everything from kite-flying skills to dance-offs.
Deets:
Where: Amity Dubai School, Al Quasis 1
When: Sunday, 18 January 2026
Tickets: From AED 20
Looking for a place to laugh your way into 2026? The Laughter Factory is back with its January tour, bringing sharp wit, international comedians, and a no-filter humour to the city’s most best venues. It’s going to be a lot of fun, and that’s guaranteed.
Plus a good laugh seems to be the best way to kick off the weekend energy.
Tickets: Start from AED 160
When:
Friday, Jan 9 – Mezz, The Agenda, Dubai Media City
Saturday, Jan 10 – Studio One Hotel
Friday, Jan 16 – Radisson Hotel, DAMAC Hills
Saturday, Jan 17 – Dukes, The Palm
Step into a world of Emirati tradition at the Dubai Crown Prince Camel Festival, returning to Al Marmoom Camel Race Track from 11–22 January. Backed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan, this festival brings the thrill of purebred Arabian camels racing across 4km to 8km, with hefty prizes on the line.
It goes beyond racing and brings together a space for families to explore the Heritage Village, featuring 20 shops, cafés, restaurants, and activities for kids. Whether you’re there for the adrenaline of the track or the cultural vibes, it’s a chance to experience a centuries-old sport at the heart of the desert.
Deets:
Where: Al Marmoom Camel Race Track, Dubai–Al Ain Road
When: 11–22 January, 7am–9:30am & 14:00 – 16:30
Price: Free entry
Need a serious adrenaline boost? The Michelin 24H Dubai is the place to be at.
This iconic endurance race takes over Dubai Autodrome for a full 24 hours of non-stop action, with international GT teams battling it out from daytime sprints to floodlit night racing and a dramatic dawn finish.
But that won’t be just it, it’s going to be a fun-packed day with DJs, fan zones and entertainment throughout the venue. So surprisingly, a solid family day out too with kids under 12 welcome to the event for free!
Deets:
Where: Dubai Autodrome
When: Jan 17 – 18 Jan, from 9am
Tickets: From AED 99
This Saturday, the ADNOC Pro League serves up a tasty Dubai derby as Al Wasl FC take on Al Jazira FC at Zabeel Stadium. Both sides are deep into the league season, and this clash on 17 January is all about three points and bragging rights in one of the UAE’s best‑loved fixtures. And it could have a real impact on the mid‑table battle this term.
Al Wasl come in off the back of a solid league run and will be looking to use home advantage to push on, while Al Jazira will be keen to bounce back after recent mixed results in the Pro League. The teams have had some entertaining head‑to‑head encounters in recent seasons, and this one’s definitely looking promising!
Deets:
What: Al Wasl FC vs Al Jazira FC (ADNOC Pro League)
Where: Zabeel Stadium, Dubai
When: Saturday, 17 January, kick‑off around 5:05pm local time (17:05)
You can take your ball-game to a whole this week with the 3D Blacklight Minigolf. Step into a neon-lit world where the floor, walls, and ceilings are covered in hand-painted 3D art by some of the world’s top artists, and put on your 3D glasses for a fully immersive experience.
Challenge friends and family across an 18-hole course that spans three mind-bending worlds, complete with tricky obstacles and glowing visuals. Regardless of whether you’re a seasoned pro or just there for the laughs, it’s a fun, family-friendly adventure.
Deets:
Where: JBR, Dubai
When: Fri–Sun 12pm–11:59pm | Mon–Thu 1pm–11:59pm
Price: AED 90 per person
