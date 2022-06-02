Dubai’s Top Influencers FLOCKED To This High-Fashion Rager Last Weekend

The crème de la crème of Dubai’s fashion scene swooped down to the most stylish affair in town: The Monkey 47 X A BATHING APE® (BAPE®) collab event at Alserkal Avenue!

Those part of the gaiety enjoyed some seriously WICKED arrangements: we’re talking an INDOOR skatepark, a photo booth situation, games, prizes, free bevvies & delish bites

Guests sipped on refreshing bevvies from the liberation brand, Monkey 47 (where 100% fresh plant ingredients have married the soft waters of the Black Forest to create the perfect blend of temptation) which quickly became a crowd favourite.

Monkey 47 and the streetwear brand BATHING APE® (BAPE®) really said “Welcome to the JUNGLE” with the tropical transformation of the venue

Fashion enthusiasts from all over the city were invited for this exclusive collection preview which was a hit with the crowd

Kholoud, Jullz Bek, Jessica Cox, Gokhan Girmez, DJ Bliss and Dario Montana (just to name a few) graced the much-anticipated launch event.

The Monkey 47 x BAPE collection is available to buy through limited runs on bape.com and monkeykiosk.com

The two brands have released their iconic collection comprising of a hoodie, tee, Hawaiian shirt, skateboard, and a limited edition Monkey 47 Schwarzwald bottle.

Each of the collaboration’s five signature pieces comes in BAPE® iconic ABC camo design across three colourways: green, pink, and blue.

The limited-edition Monkey 47 bottle and BAPE® capsule collection will be available in 10 countries worldwide: USA, China, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, UAE, Singapore, UK, and Germany.

If you can’t miss picking up a piece from this collection, it will be available on Legal Home Delivery for a limited period.

Pics via: @monkey47 on Instagram