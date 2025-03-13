Ed Sheeran, OneRepublic And More Set To Rock The Stage In Abu Dhabi!

Mark your calendars for April 26, 2025, because Abu Dhabi is turning up the volume with the OFFLIMITS Festival at Etihad Park, Yas Island.

This isn’t just any music festival, it’s the UAE’s first open-format extravaganza, blending music, art, and lifestyle into one unforgettable day. You definitely can’t miss it so keep reading for all the deetz below!

So…who’s hitting the stage?

The lineup is nothing short of epic featuring some of your favs!

Ed Sheeran : Get ready to sing your heart out to hits like “Shivers” and “Shape of You”.

OneRepublic : Feel the energy with chart-toppers like “Counting Stars” and “I Ain’t Worried”.

Kaiser Chiefs: Rock out to anthems like “I Predict A Riot” and “Ruby”

And that’s just the beginning, more artists like Artbat, Faithless, Zeyne, Leony, and SO many more are set to perform live!

Tickets Please!

Tickets are flying fast, so don’t miss out:

Standard Admission : Access to all the festival fun, starting at 495 AED .

Premium Standing : Enjoy priority entry, front-row views, exclusive areas, and dedicated restrooms, starting at 895 AED .

Limitless Lounge: This one’s for you fancy folks that enjoy some VIP treatment, including UNLIMITED food and beverages for 1750 AED! perks dont’ end there guys, because these tickets also features fast track entry, prime stage views, AND an exclusive lounge setup!!!!

Grab yours now at Platinumlist.

This festival is way beyond the music, so you definitely gotta be there!

OFFLIMITS is more than just performances! It’s the perfect chance to immerse yourself in art installations, indulge in delicious bites from the F&B Village, and explore festival activations.

See you in Abu Dhabi!