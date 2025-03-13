Ed Sheeran, OneRepublic And More Set To Rock The Stage In Abu Dhabi!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Mark your calendars for April 26, 2025, because Abu Dhabi is turning up the volume with the OFFLIMITS Festival at Etihad Park, Yas Island.
This isn’t just any music festival, it’s the UAE’s first open-format extravaganza, blending music, art, and lifestyle into one unforgettable day. You definitely can’t miss it so keep reading for all the deetz below!
So…who’s hitting the stage?
Ed Sheeran: Get ready to sing your heart out to hits like “Shivers” and “Shape of You”.
OneRepublic: Feel the energy with chart-toppers like “Counting Stars” and “I Ain’t Worried”.
Kaiser Chiefs: Rock out to anthems like “I Predict A Riot” and “Ruby”
And that’s just the beginning, more artists like Artbat, Faithless, Zeyne, Leony, and SO many more are set to perform live!
Tickets are flying fast, so don’t miss out:
Standard Admission: Access to all the festival fun, starting at 495 AED.
Premium Standing: Enjoy priority entry, front-row views, exclusive areas, and dedicated restrooms, starting at 895 AED.
Grab yours now at Platinumlist.
OFFLIMITS is more than just performances! It’s the perfect chance to immerse yourself in art installations, indulge in delicious bites from the F&B Village, and explore festival activations.
See you in Abu Dhabi!
