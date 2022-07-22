4 Emaar Entertainment Summer Camps For Your Little Champs!

Here’s a riddle for you: what’s a huge relief for kids BUT super stressful for parents?! SUMMER VACATIONS!

Those little munchkins have so, SO much energy that it’s insane. And as a parent, the pressure to make it one EPIC break for your kiddos is on.

But the age-old trick to a productive yet fun vacation is Summer. Camp. So, here are four fun-tastic camps that will have your kids jumpin’, skatin’ and creatin’ the next six weeks away from school.

Be camping out at the Dubai Mall, Dubai Ice Rink, Adventure Park by Emaar and Dig It.

4. The Dubai Mall Summer Camp

The world’s most-visited retail and lifestyle destination, The Dubai Mall will be hosting an incredible line-up of activity summer camps with plenty of surprises running until September 1.

The little ones can experience all of Dubai’s most iconic attractions as part of The Dubai Mall Summer Camp, an engaging, educational four-day ‘camp’ concept, which takes kids on supervised excursions including:

A behind-the-scenes tour to experience all the wonders and fun at the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo

Take a glass-bottom boat ride and engage in a bit of Fish feeding

Get access to the Dubai Ice Rink

Access the indoor children’s city KidZania and the world’s highest viewing observation

Visit At the Top, Burj Khalifa

Participants will even gain access to PlayDXB for some thrills and gaming and a ticket to catch a movie at Reel Cinemas. At the end of the Camp, little ones can proudly go home with a certificate of completion.

When: Mondays to Thursdays, until September 1st

Where: The Dubai Mall

Age group: 7 to 14 years old

Kids from 3-6 years old must be accompanied by adult

Package Starting Price: Package AED 599 (4-day course) / Package with meal AED 699 (4-day course)

Bookings and enquiries via enquiries@thedubaiaquarium.com

3. Dubai Ice Rink Skating Camp

Have your kiddo develop impressive skills with fun-filled activities including Skate Camp Rec and Skate Camp Footfall, running until August 26, you will also get the chance to enjoy 45 minutes of free skating before or after your session.

When: Mondays to Fridays, until August 26th

Where: The Dubai Mall – Dubai Ice Rink

Timings:

July: 10:15 am to 11:00 am & 11:00 am to 11:45 am

August: 10:00 am to 10:45 am & 10:45 am to 11:30 am

Age group: 7 years old and above

Package Starting Price: Package AED 899 (5-day course)

Bookings and enquiries via email academy@dubaiicerink.com

2. Adventure Park By Emaar Summer Camp

Head to Dubai Hills Mall for a full day of adventures with activities running until September 1, from jump park, climbing wall, sky park, the cave maze and many more including complimentary use of coloured reflector vest.

If you feel like getting some adrenaline rush, take a ride at the world’s fastest indoor roller coaster, the storm coaster with 1 single ride for 2.15 minutes, minimum height should be 130cm.

When: Monday to Thursday until September 1st

Where: Dubai Hills Mall – Adventure Park

Timings: 9:30 am to 1:30 pm

Age group: 7 to 14 years old

Prices:

AED 299 – Adventure Pass

AED 399 – Adventure Pass inclusive of kids’ meal

AED 350 – Inclusive of one ride at The Storm Coaster

AED 450 – Adventure Pass inclusive of one ride at The Storm Coaster and a kids meal

Adult Spectator Passes are also available

Bookings and enquiries via email adventureparkmanagers@emaar.ae

1. Dig It at the Springs Souk

Running until August 26, kids between the ages of three and ten can learn, play, and stay active with the Dig It crew at Spring Souk.

For five days they’ll enjoy creative workshops, game, and crafts in a safe and comfortable environment. Little ones will also get the chance to catch a movie every Tuesday at Reel Cinemas Junior Screen located at The Spring Souk.

When: Mondays to Fridays, until August 26th

Where: The Springs Souk – Dig It

Timings: 9am to 1pm

Age group: 3 to 10 years old

Prices: Package AED 169 (1-day course) & AED 599 (5-day course)

Bookings and enquiries via email enquiries@digitdubai.com or call +971 44384479 to confirm slot availability

Visit entertainment.emaar.com for more deets!