Emirates Surprised Arsenal Fans With A Video Call From Their FAV Players

Calling all Arsenal fans! You’re going to love this. The year is ready to close and just before we say goodbye to this long year, there’s one more piece of good news to close it with. Emirates just went an extra mile to do something nice for Arsenal fans. Getting a video call of a lifetime! In the year of Zoom calls, Emirates decided to ring up some Arsenal fans who’ve been doing good for the community and surprise them with their team players.

By pretending he’s ringing up ‘tech support’, the host reels in BRILL Arsenal players on call Fans got a chance with star players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Partey, Bernd Leno and Granit Xhaka. Qalid, Josh, Kenny and Assil were picked out to be surprised by Arsenal’s Community Kicks programme in the UK. These four have spent over 200 hours of community service by volunteering at food banks in London over lockdown. Arsenal Singapore Supporters Club, on the other hand, nominated Singapore-based husband and wife James and Tricia as they’ve had a rough year. not only were they separated from their families, but James’ father was also detected with cancer again. A lifelong fan of the team, Chris was also nominated by the Arsenal UAE Supporters Club. Based in Dubai, this man has spent all of 2020 supporting over 500 people and working towards better mental health of the public.

Each of them gets two flight tickets! Aside from chatting with their beloved players, these fans also received two flight tickets to fly to London and two match passes as well to watch an Arsenal game of their choice at Emirates Stadium. Talk about well-deserved!