A Dubai Man Breaks The Guinness World Record For Crossing The UAE On Foot In 7 Days

A Dubai Man Takes On The 7 Emirates Challenge And Wins The Guinness World Record For Crossing The UAE On Foot In 7 Days.

What a mission!

Dubai Resident Sean Burgess was the first to take on the 7 Emirates Challenge: A Guinness World Record attempt to cross the UAE by foot in under 7 days… and he smashed it!

Sean ran and walked for up to 20 hours a day, across 650km to finish and now holds the Guinness World Record for the ‘Fastest Crossing of the United Arab Emirates on foot’. Sean raised money through Gulf for Good for an organisation called Soft Power Education, a Ugandan charity whose purpose is to change the lives of children with determination in some of the country’s poorest areas.

Sean was the first to take on the 7 Emirates Challenge





The 7 Emirates Challenge: Starting Al Ghuwaifat, where the UAE and Saudi borders meet, Sean followed the E11 for about 500km through Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman to Umm Al Quwain

Shin splints and blisters: Sean is home and recovering, but his sleeping pattern hasn’t come back to normal just yet

Watch Sean on The Lovin Daily here, where he talks about the team who helped him through, what he learned and the recovery period. (Skip to 21.27)

“Every year I try and do something that challenges me physically and mentally, however this year’s plans came to a halt due to COVID. I was determined not to be beaten and find something closer to home that would challenge me, and inspire others to take on their own challenges. What’s more, I am taking on this challenge to support an incredible cause. It means a lot because I feel like I have been given a really good hand in life and it is my duty to give back to people who haven’t been given such a good hand and to give them an opportunity to live their best life.”

Donate now!

To make a donation please visit YallaGivE