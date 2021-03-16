Latest
Dubai's Crown Prince Surprised Grads At A Graduation Ceremony Last Night
HBMSU held the graduation of its first PhD learners during the virtual ceremony, it was broadcast live and HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai sent a surprise e-mail message to the 516 graduates.
The Uni’s first batch of PhD grads got certificates through blockchain technology, a benchmark for university graduation ceremonies in the post-COVID-19 era.
Dubai’s Crown Prince surprised grads with an inspirational message
HBMSU is the first Arab university to adopt blockchain technology to enable graduates to share their certifications on social media and with institutions anytime, anywhere
“So happy to share in the excitement of your graduation day, it is my pleasure to assure you that your HBMSU is very proud of you, and your well-deserved success. Best wishes for a bright future.”
HH Sheikh Hamdan
