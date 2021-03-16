Dubai’s Crown Prince Surprised Grads At A Graduation Ceremony Last Night

HBMSU held the graduation of its first PhD learners during the virtual ceremony, it was broadcast live and HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai sent a surprise e-mail message to the 516 graduates.

The Uni’s first batch of PhD grads got certificates through blockchain technology, a benchmark for university graduation ceremonies in the post-COVID-19 era.

Dubai’s Crown Prince surprised grads with an inspirational message