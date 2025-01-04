Countdown Begins: Here’s How To Watch The Emirates Drift Championship

Calling all speed junkies and drift enthusiasts! The Emirates Drift Championship is sliding into action, and there’s only one place you need to be to catch every hair-raising turn and tire-burning drift: Smashi TV!

Forget scrolling through random highlights, this is your VIP ticket to experience the thrill LIVE, right from the legendary Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Watch it on Smashi TV

Smashi TV is the answer to all your streaming needs…

When it comes to bringing the fast, the furious, and the fiery straight to your screen, Smashi TV knows how to deliver. From the revving engines to the nail-biting battles on the track, you’ll feel every bit of the action from the comfort of your couch.

The Championship Schedule

This year’s championship promises to be bigger, better, and louder. Racers already burned rubber in Round 1, and now the countdown to Round 2 is officially ON!

📅 Round 2: January 11, 2025

📅 Round 3: January 25, 2025

📅 Round 4: February 8, 2025

Get ready to watch the region’s top drifters push their limits, battle it out, and leave their mark (literally) on the iconic Yas Marina Circuit. Make sure to set your alarms guys because January 10 is JUST around the corner, and you do NOT want to miss a second of the action.

