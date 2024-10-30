This Bank Has A Brilliant Programme To Make You A Millionaire

Anybody can be a Millionaire thanks to Emirates NBD.

Emirates NBD has introduced the Millionaire Account… a unique opportunity for Emiratis, residents, and businesses to win incredible cash prizes while building their savings. With Monthly prizes of AED 1,000,000 and grand prizes of AED 5,000,000… it’s exciting financial rewards for everyone!

With AED 57 million in prizes, 772 yearly winners, and the chance to become one of 28 assured millionaires, this is more than just a savings account—it’s a life-changing opportunity.

Here’s how to participate

To participate, all you need is a deposit of AED 10,000 or an average balance of AED 8,000 through payroll transfer.

Simply maintain your balance until the end of the month to qualify for that month’s draw. The more you save, the higher your chances of winning, with each deposit offering an additional entry.

It’s a straightforward and rewarding way to grow your savings, because you will have the chance to win from 60+ monthly cash prizes, including the AED 1 Million monthly prizes. Await the Grand Prize Draws to win AED 5 Million!

Everyone is eligible

Emiratis, Residents, and Businesses each have special chances to win the monthly cash prizes including AED 1 Million and Grand Prizes of AED 5 Million

Don’t miss your chance to secure your financial future and be part of the Emirates NBD millionaire journey. Save, win, and live your dream with the Emirates NBD Millionaire Account! More deets here.