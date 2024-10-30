This Bank Has A Brilliant Programme To Make You A Millionaire

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Anybody can be a Millionaire thanks to Emirates NBD.
With AED 57 million in prizes, 772 yearly winners, and the chance to become one of 28 assured millionaires, this is more than just a savings account—it’s a life-changing opportunity.
To participate, all you need is a deposit of AED 10,000 or an average balance of AED 8,000 through payroll transfer.
Simply maintain your balance until the end of the month to qualify for that month’s draw. The more you save, the higher your chances of winning, with each deposit offering an additional entry.
It’s a straightforward and rewarding way to grow your savings, because you will have the chance to win from 60+ monthly cash prizes, including the AED 1 Million monthly prizes. Await the Grand Prize Draws to win AED 5 Million!
Emiratis, Residents, and Businesses each have special chances to win the monthly cash prizes including AED 1 Million and Grand Prizes of AED 5 Million
Don’t miss your chance to secure your financial future and be part of the Emirates NBD millionaire journey. Save, win, and live your dream with the Emirates NBD Millionaire Account! More deets here.
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
