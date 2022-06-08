Emirates Passengers Can Get A Free Hotel Stay And It’s Not Just For First Class

It’s like every time you refresh your Instagram, someone is in Dubai. Everybody is flocking to the city for vacation or for a “business trip” at this time of year.

If you’re one of the lucky peeps visiting Dubai, you probs have a place to stay, right? If you don’t then you might want to consider travelling with Emirates!

Dubai’s Emirates Airlines just announced that their passengers can get a FREE hotel stay and it’s not just for First Class

Flying or stopping by Dubai in First or Business Class? You qualify for a 2 nights complimentary stay at JW Mariott Marquis. Going with Economy? Then you get a 1 night’s stay at Hilton Garden Inn Al Muraqabat

Travellers who are flying to Dubai or just stopping for a few nights can apparently benefit from a 2 night’s complimentary stay at JW Mariott Marquis provided they book a return flight to Dubai or any destination in First or Business Class.

Travellers will also be happy to know that this perk is not just limited to first or business class – nay nay. The same rules apply to those travelling in Economy Class but they’ll enjoy a one night stay at the Hilton Garden Inn Al Muraqabat

The offer is valid from June 9 until September 30, 2022 and passengers must book by June 20. You can apply for the offer by emailing Emirates Airlines and that’s it!