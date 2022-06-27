Emirates Passengers Can Now Continue Watching Their ‘Shahid’ Shows On Board

Flying might be anxiety-inducing to some people so they often need something to take your mind off the fear. What could they do when they’re stuck in their seats for hours? Watch moves duh!

But maybe they fly frequently and have seen most of what ICE has to offer.

There’s EXCITING news for frequent travellers who love to turn on a good movie or show on board

Binge watching on board is about to get even better, with @ShahidVOD exclusively joining our award-winning ice inflight entertainment! 🎉 🍿 https://t.co/1OVDk0zPUy pic.twitter.com/jBZ0XOZgyW — Emirates Airline (@emirates) June 27, 2022

Shahid, the world’s leading Arabic streaming platform is going to be accessible on Emirates flights

And not just any Shahid content, but their premium content!

Emirates’ ICE is the only channel to offer access to Shahid Original content. Now you can continue watching your favourite shows on board!

So like what can you expect?

Anbar 6, Hell’s Gate, Dor Al Omor, Nemra Etnein, Al Shak, Al Jedar Al Rabea, Rahn El Tahqiq, 2020, Bi Saraha Ma’a, Dofa’at Beirut, Aghani Min Hayati, Kaf w Dafoof, and Salon Zahra, to name a few