The First Emirati Female Mechanic Was Congratulated By Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed In A Phone Call

The First Emirati Female Mechanic Was Congratulated By Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Himself

Imagine getting a call from the UAE’s ruler himself?

Such was the case for Huda Al Matroushi, the UAE’s first Emirati female mechanic, who received a beautiful phone call from no other than His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (MBZ), the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE.

Highlighting her incredible achievement, His Highness gave Huda a call initiating it with a Ramadan greeting

This is HUGE for anybody, we wonder just how nervous Al Matroushi was throughout that phone call.

Watch the whole conversation below: