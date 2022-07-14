Here Are 10 Events Giving Ultimate Dubai Weekend Vibes

The long Eid weekend was FAB, but we need to move on.

That being said, partying does not need to stop!

Here are 10 cool spots that are bound to help you vibe this weekend!

10. Garage Nation is coming to Dubai!

Garage music anyone? UK’s favourite garage brand ‘Garage Nation’ is hitting the town with some of its funky vibes. Groove to their signature festival vibes incorporating elements from R&B, jungle and dance-pop. Garage Nation is the place to be for lovers of rhythmic basslines and chopped-up vocals.

Where? P7 at the Media One Hotel

When? Saturday, 16 July

Time? Doors open at 9 pm

9. Pamper yourself with 20% off mix and match services at Blush n Curls beauty salon

Want a beauty makeover but too scared of all the chemicals? Head down to Blush n Curls beauty salon now! They use 100% chemical-free products and vegan certified colours with a special UV Ray protection against sun damage. Blush n Curls also caters to post-cancer survivors. best sellers balayage and dip and buff extensions.

Where? Any of their branches in Qusais, Mankhool and Al Barsha.

When? All through July

8. Food is the way to the heart, as proven by The Big Mama UAE

The Big Mama UAE is channelling the Big Mama spirit this summer. People of Determination can eat free at this delish restaurant, and delivery riders can also enjoy a refreshing summer drink to help beat the heat!

Where? Al Warqa 3

When? All summer

7. Go on the most pawdorable walk ever at the Desert Doggy Walk by the Stray Dogs Center

Want some pet therapy? The Stray Dogs Center is organising the fluffiest time ever this weekend at the Desert Doggy Walk! The best part? all proceeds are going towards supporting shelter operations. Just make sure you message them and book your spot in advance.

When? Saturday and Sunday

Time? 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm

6. Kids, Emaar entertainment has two words for you- SUMMER CAMPS!

Settle down settle down! Emaar entertainments are all set to make this summer intense with not one, not two, but FOUR summer camps across the Emirate.

The Dubai Mall Summer Camp- A four-day event to the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, a glass-bottom boat ride, and fish feeding. It gets better- kids can even enjoy access to the Dubai Ice Rink, KidZania, PlayDXB and of course, Burj Khalifa. You will also get tix to catch a movie at Reel Cinemas!

When? Monday to Thursday – 27th June to 1st September, excluding UAE Public Holidays

Age group? 7 to 14 years old. Kids 3 to 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Dubai Ice Rink Skating Summer Camp- Looking to learn a new skill this summer? Try ice skating! This camp will also have fun activities like Skate Camp Rec and Skate Camp Footfall.

Where? Dubai Mall

When? Monday to Friday – 4th July to 26th August, excluding UAE Public Holidays

Time? 10:15am – 11:00am & 11:00am – 11:45am

Age group? 7 years old and above (3 to 6 years old children should be accompanied by adults)

Adventure Park- Jump park, climbing wall, sky park, the cave maze are just some of the fun stuff you get to do here. Don’t miss out on a ride at the world’s fastest indoor roller coaster- the storm coaster!

Where? Dubai Hills Mall

When? Monday to Thursday – 4th July to 1st September, excluding UAE Public Holidays

Timings? 9.30am to 1.30pm

Age group? 7 to 14 years old

Dig it- Five days of creative workshops, games, dancing, and crafts! Little ones will also get the chance to catch a movie every Tuesday at Reel Cinemas junior screen.

Where? Spring Souk

When? Monday to Friday – 4th July to 26th August, excluding UAE Public Holidays

Time? 9.00am to 1.00pm

Age group? 3 to 10 years old

5. Level up your dining game with More Cravings by Mariott Bonvoy

Summer just got a helluva lot tastier! Download the More Cravings App to avail AMAZING 2-for-1 vouchers on themed nights, main courses, beverages, buffets and much more in restaurants that have been featured in the Michelin Guide.

When? until the end of September 2022

4. Bello! It’s minion time with City Center Mirdif

Head down to City Centre Mirdif to indulge in some family time. Minions City has lined up some fun activities for kids including a Minion’s DISCO, and a China Town with a boxing ring! Take part in the many games and activities and stand a chance to win several Minion prizes!

Get more deets here.

Where? Central Galleria, City Center Mirdif

When? July 5 to 17

Time? 2 pm to 10 pm

3. Party like never before with Rodeo Drive

In case you’ve been living under a rock, let us introduce you to a seriously bangin’ Sheikh Zayed Road bar, Rodeo Drive. This vibin’ bar it promises to be ‘as American as it gets’, and is famous for brilliant live sets, hops pong, and bar eats. They also have some LIT events lined up this weekend.

Saturday- No matter what life has to offer, music is the best healer. Groove the weekend away this Saturday. Because you never know what track might excite your spirit!

Sunday- Come forget that weekdays exist with “Glitch Got That Sunday Itch”, a live event focusing on ending the weekend with a BANG! Exciting offers exist for all the gorgeous ladies out there. So what are you waiting for? End the weekend right with a sensational LADIES NIGHT!

Where? Sheikh Zayed Road

When? Saturday and Sunday

Time? 7 pm to 12 pm

2. Indulge in a panorama brunch with Raia Rooftop Bar and Lounge

DJ, live entertainment, good food that blends ingredients from Mumbai to Marrakesh, and a breathtaking panoramic view of the Dubai skyline. Sounds like the perfect Saturday? They also have an afterparty beverage package from 5 pm to 7 pm. Keep your ‘grams ready cuz this one’s gonna be wild!

Where? 6th Floor, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, the Palm, Dubai

When? Every Saturday

Time? 1 pm to 4:30 pm

1. A magical theatre experience with Cinema Akil

Miss watching the classics on the big screen? Cinema Akil has got your back with the Summer of Classics Festival! We’re talking screenings of The Godfather, The Sound of Music, Pulp Fiction and so much more! So head on down

Where? Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue

When? Until September 14