Here Are 6 Events That Will Guarantee An Epic Weekend For You

This weekend has in store for you some fab stay cay deals, a very celebrated actor, and some excellent food.

Keep scrolling to see ALL the many options you’ll be lovin this weekend!

6. Kiddos! Come create a comic book with your family at Apple

Combine your love for art and the environment this weekend! Think of a story on how to keep the planet safe, then head out of the Apple Store to take photos and add drawings and stickers to your comic book on the iPad (it will be provided!)

Learn more here.

Where? Apple Dubai Mall

When? Friday and Saturday

Time? 10.30 am to 12.30 pm

5. STAYCAY OFFERS! with ALL Rotana Hotels and Resorts across the region

This is your sign to check the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye off of your travel bucket list. There’s a REGION WIDE 20% discount on ALL Rotana hotels and resorts AND FREE cancellation with no prepayment conditions!

The deal doesn’t stop there. They are also offering a complimentary extra bed in all room categories for family stays AND FREE dining for kids under 6 and 50% off dining for kids up to 12 years old.

Where? All Rotana Hotels and Resorts in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye

When? Until September 4 only…so HURRY

Click here for bookings!

4. Devour unlimited kebabs at Peppermill

Meat lovers, are you ready to chomp down? Tear into unlimited kebabs, we’re talking chicken tikka, mutton seekh kebab, malai prawn and much more! They also have vegetarian platters serving unlimited portions of Soyabean Kebabs, Malai Broccoli, Tandoori Aloo and Ghongra Paneer Tikka.

All this along with naan (butter, garlic, or plain) and 3 pints of non-alcoholic beer for just AED 99!

Where? Any of their branches in Dubai (The Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Dubai Festival City) or Abu Dhabi (Al Wahda Mall Extension, Eastern Mangroves, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall)

When? Offer begins this Sunday, and will last until September 7

3. Pop star singer-songwriter Faouzia will be performing live in Dubai

Faouzia, the Moroccan-Canadian singer-songwriter sensation, best known for her track “Tears Of Gold”, is coming to take Dubai by storm! This is going to be a night like never before.

Where? The Agenda, The Media City

When? August 21

Time? 6 pm to 11 pm

Book your tix here!

2. Spruce up your summer with a relaxing staycay at the First Collection in Business Bay

The First Collection has an UNBELIEVABLE summer staycation deal going on with prices starting as low as AED 300 for a deluxe room (brekkie included!) Visitors can also enjoy flexible check-in and check-out, and a 20% discount on hotel dining, laundry services and spa treatments!

Psst…they also provide a free shuttle service to the Dubai Mall and La Mer.

For more info, click HERE!

Where? Business Bay

When? Offer valid until September

1. Tovino Thomas will be in Dubai!

Malayalis, gather around! Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and the whole cast of Thallumaala will be in town for a special laser show of the film trailer. This is going to be one star-struck night, so head down there!

psst…book your tickets before August 7 on www.voxcinemas.com or on the VOX Cinemas app, and you can win a chance to meet the lead actors themselves on Monday!

When? Sunday, August 7

Where? Dubai Festival City Mall

Time? 7 pm