The UAE Strongly Condemns The Burning Of A Copy Of Holy Quran In Netherlands

The act of an extremist has been strongly condemned by the UAE. A known leader of an anti-Islamic group burned a copy of the Holy Quran in The Hague, Netherlands.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE’s permanent rejection of all practices aimed at destabilising security in contravention of human and moral values ​​and principles.

The Ministry stressed the need to respect religious symbols and to avoid incitement and polarisation at a time when the world must work together to spread the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence and reject hatred and extremism.

The news comes shortly after an extremist was condemned for burning the Holy Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in Sweden.

