The Family Who Went Viral Over The Ramadan 'Canon' Video Got To Meet The Face Behind It

The best part? They got recognised by the key person we see every day on our TV screens, in charge of standing by the canon and counting down the seconds till it blasts.

Before the holy month of Ramadan came to an end, Dina Butti and her family, who went viral over a clip showing how excited and eagerly they wait to watch the canon take off to signal Iftar, finally went and viewed it live.

It was one of those videos that just put a smile on your face, seeing an entire family come together after a long day of fasting, and eagerly awaiting the canon.

Beautiful, Dina Butti and other members of her family, all of whom were in the original video got to snap up a picture with the iconic legend, the face we all see on our screens before Iftar: the Dubai Police team behind it all.

The Iftar Cannon Blast Is A Centuries Old Tradition

A centuries old ritual, the Iftar cannon blast, can be traced back to Egypt in the 10th Century.

The blast of the cannon signifies the end of the fasting period for that day, and you’ll hear it throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan. It was used way back before we had watches or phones to tell the time and the tradition is honoured today across the city.

There are six cannons stationed across Dubai and four Dubai Police officers man each cannon.

More and more people flock to visit this special attraction

Since the 1960s Dubai Police have used cannons to announce the start of iftar and it’s becoming an increasingly popular tourist attraction. The cannons were built in 1945 and you can hear them from as far as 10km in the distance, each cannon is fired once per day to announce iftar.

Tourists and residents can gather at Madinat Jumeirah to witness the blast before Maghrib (sunset) prayers.