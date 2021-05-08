The Dubai-Made 'Fast And Furious 7' Stunt Car Will Be Auctioned As An NFT

If you’ve been into crypto, or at least came across a few Elon Musks tweets then you’d have probably heard of NFTs. The non-fungible tokens (NFTS) have become a hot topic lately, with many artists selling their digital work for thousands of dollars on the daily.

NFTs have become so commonplace, in fact, that the Dubai-made stunt car used in Fast & Furious 7 (which was partly shot in Abu Dhabi btw) is set to go on auction in the world’s first NFT car auction.

How, you ask? Well the buyer will get to keep not just the digital asset of the car but also own it physically

Yep, someone will get to own The Lykan HyperSport stunt car itself!