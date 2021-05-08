Dubai
The Dubai-Made 'Fast And Furious 7' Stunt Car Will Be Auctioned As An NFT
If you’ve been into crypto, or at least came across a few Elon Musks tweets then you’d have probably heard of NFTs. The non-fungible tokens (NFTS) have become a hot topic lately, with many artists selling their digital work for thousands of dollars on the daily.
NFTs have become so commonplace, in fact, that the Dubai-made stunt car used in Fast & Furious 7 (which was partly shot in Abu Dhabi btw) is set to go on auction in the world’s first NFT car auction.
How, you ask? Well the buyer will get to keep not just the digital asset of the car but also own it physically
Yep, someone will get to own The Lykan HyperSport stunt car itself!
The Lykan HyperSport stunt car is ONE of 10 that made it out ‘alive’ during the filming of Furious 7
So it’s quite the keeper. Fans of the movie franchise may even remember it being featured in scenes including Hollywood star Vin Diesel and the late Paul Walker.
