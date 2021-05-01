Dubai
Faz3 Shared A Photo Of Dubai's Ruler And Its Giving All The Ramadan Feels
Dubai’s Crown Prince, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, just gave us all the feels after sharing a heartwarming image of his father and all the children and grandchildren of the royal Maktoum family.
In true Ramadan fashion, the family photo shows a smiling HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, sitting in what seems like a majlis with his grandchildren.