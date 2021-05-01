Faz3 Shared A Photo Of Dubai's Ruler And Its Giving All The Ramadan Feels

Dubai’s Crown Prince, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, just gave us all the feels after sharing a heartwarming image of his father and all the children and grandchildren of the royal Maktoum family. In true Ramadan fashion, the family photo shows a smiling HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, sitting in what seems like a majlis with his grandchildren. So sweet!

The Crown Prince has been a known OG ‘Grammer with more than 2,200 posts and a whopping 11.1 million followers

Earlier last month, he shared this adorable image of him and his sister’s child

Otherwise, he’s sharing his knack for the outdoors in an entirely new activity

Either way, one thing’s for sure: we’re lovin it

