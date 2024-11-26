A Festive Wonderland Awaits at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah & The Walk

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Located in the heart of JBR, these iconic hotels are offering a variety of dazzling dining experiences to make your holiday season merry and bright. Think stunning views, live music, mouthwatering menus, and even early bird discounts for those who like to plan ahead.
Why sweat over a hot stove when you can have Hilton do the cooking? Their Turkey Takeaway runs throughout December, offering a perfectly roasted turkey with chestnut stuffing and all the trimmings for AED 650. It’s big enough to serve six adults, so it’s perfect for a cozy holiday gathering. Just pre-order 72 hours in advance and pick it up from Hartisan at Hilton Dubai The Walk.
On December 24th, Hilton offers three unique dinner experiences to kick off your celebrations:
Wake up on Christmas morning and let the celebrations continue with three incredible brunch options:
When it comes to New Year’s Eve, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah and Hilton Dubai The Walk are pulling out all the stops with eight distinct dining experiences. Whether you prefer beachfront vibes, rooftop parties, or a cozy dinner indoors, there’s something for everyone:
There will also be unforgettable celebrations with an Irish-themed bash at McGettigan’s JBR. With stunning views of Dubai’s skyline and the JBR fireworks, every venue promises to make your New Year’s Eve magical.
Book your festive celebrations before the end of November and enjoy early bird discounts.
Call, WhatsApp, or email them now to secure your spot!
Call: +971043182319, WhatsApp: +9710507004785 or email: restaurant.jbr@hilton.com
