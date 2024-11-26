A Festive Wonderland Awaits at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah & The Walk

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah & Hilton Dubai The Walk have gone all out to create a festive season to remember!

Located in the heart of JBR, these iconic hotels are offering a variety of dazzling dining experiences to make your holiday season merry and bright. Think stunning views, live music, mouthwatering menus, and even early bird discounts for those who like to plan ahead.

The Perfect Holiday Feast Without the Hassle

Why sweat over a hot stove when you can have Hilton do the cooking? Their Turkey Takeaway runs throughout December, offering a perfectly roasted turkey with chestnut stuffing and all the trimmings for AED 650. It’s big enough to serve six adults, so it’s perfect for a cozy holiday gathering. Just pre-order 72 hours in advance and pick it up from Hartisan at Hilton Dubai The Walk.

Christmas Eve: Three Ways to Celebrate

On December 24th, Hilton offers three unique dinner experiences to kick off your celebrations:

VERO Italian brings a touch of flair with a set menu and festive tunes (AED 275 per person)

brings a touch of flair with a set menu and festive tunes (AED 275 per person) Oceana offers a buffet with global flavors and packages to suit all budgets (starting at AED 275)

offers a buffet with global flavors and packages to suit all budgets (starting at AED 275) Hartisan delivers an international buffet in a cozy, festive atmosphere (AED 225 for soft drinks)

Christmas Day Brunches to Remember

Wake up on Christmas morning and let the celebrations continue with three incredible brunch options:

VERO Italian serves up authentic Italian dishes with live music and a DJ to keep the vibe festive (AED 299 for soft drinks)

serves up authentic Italian dishes with live music and a DJ to keep the vibe festive (AED 299 for soft drinks) Oceana combines gourmet eats with a soothing solo performance (AED 275 for soft drinks)

combines gourmet eats with a soothing solo performance (AED 275 for soft drinks) Hartisan offers a heartwarming feast paired with classic Christmas music (AED 225 for soft drinks)

Ring in the New Year Hilton Style

When it comes to New Year’s Eve, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah and Hilton Dubai The Walk are pulling out all the stops with eight distinct dining experiences. Whether you prefer beachfront vibes, rooftop parties, or a cozy dinner indoors, there’s something for everyone:

VERO Italian wows with a five-course meal and live entertainment (starting at AED 900).

wows with a five-course meal and live entertainment (starting at AED 900). Trader Vic’s JBR spices things up with tropical Tiki vibes and a Latino band (from AED 800).

spices things up with tropical Tiki vibes and a Latino band (from AED 800). Wavebreaker combines beachside fun with live music and front-row seats to the fireworks (starting at AED 1,000).

combines beachside fun with live music and front-row seats to the fireworks (starting at AED 1,000). Pure Sky Lounge hosts a rooftop extravaganza with DJs, canapés, and panoramic views (packages from AED 1,050).

There will also be unforgettable celebrations with an Irish-themed bash at McGettigan’s JBR. With stunning views of Dubai’s skyline and the JBR fireworks, every venue promises to make your New Year’s Eve magical.

Book your festive celebrations before the end of November and enjoy early bird discounts.

Call, WhatsApp, or email them now to secure your spot!

Call: +971043182319, WhatsApp: +9710507004785 or email: restaurant.jbr@hilton.com