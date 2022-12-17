د . إAEDSRر . س

Festive Season Celebrations Are Taking Over Adagio Premium The Palm!

If there is a one-stop shop for all things celebratory and wholesome this festive season… it’s deffo gots to be Adagio Premium The Palm! From Chrimbo events to NYE, this slick lodge situated on the Palm Jumeirah has you and your crew covered.

The stunning aparthotel comes with spectacular views of the Arabian Gulf, and packages that don’t break the bank.

Here are 3 festive events coming up at Adagio Premium The Palm

3. Christmas Eve Dinner: December 24, 7-10 pm

On the auspicious eve of Christmas, December 24, gather with your loved ones to enjoy a Festive Menu at Fixie Café. The chef will bring you seasonal specials and many options for the little ones.

Best part? You can get in the running to WIN a staycay at Adagio Premium the Palm in the new year if you book your table before 20 December.

Prices?

  • Adults: AED 249 per person, including soft beverages
  • Kids: AED 99 per child, including soft beverages

Timings? 6pm – 10pm

2. Christmas Brunch: December 25, 1-4 pm

The party don’t stop there fam! Keep the Xmas streak going with the festive brunch buffet at Fixie Café on Sunday, 25th December 2022, from 1-4 pm.

Famous for its All Day Breakfast, Fixie Café will be serving your morning faves along with festive specials like Smoked Salmon Blinis and Crab Eggs Benedict.

Think lots of entertainment for the kids; a bouncy castle, face painting, arts & crafts to name a few and a yummy kids menu! Bonding time with the fam does NOT get better than this!

**Book your table before 20 December to enter the lucky draw to win a staycation at Adagio Premium the Palm in the New Year.

Prices?

  • Adults: AED 159 per person, including soft beverages
  • Kids: AED 59 per child, including soft beverages

1. New Year’s Eve: December 31, 8pm-1am

Don’t downplay only the BIGGEST night of the year! Ring in the new year with luxe and style from Adagio’s Rooftop Terrace. Enjoy a luxury menu, including grilled seafood and a selection of fruits de mer. Moreover, treat your eyes to impressive views of the Marina Skyline in a beautifully decorated setting.

Countdown to 2023 with the best views of Dubai’s dazzling fireworks!

**Book your table before 20 December to enter the lucky draw to win a staycation at Adagio Premium the Palm in the New Year.

Prices?

  • Adults: AED 790 per person, including soft beverages
  • Kids: AED 199 per child, including soft beverages

Gather your crew and book your fave festive fare by contacting +971 4 2813 813 or by visiting their website!

Adagio Premium The Palm is a 4-star aparthotel. Featuring a Jacuzzi and a rooftop pool, Adagio Premium The Palm Hotel Dubai offers accommodation in the Palm Jumeirah district. All guests can enjoy WiFi throughout the venue and access to a fitness area. The hotel is about 10minutes by foot from Private Beach. The property has a prime location a few steps away from the beach. Nakheel Mall is also located near the venue. Al Ittihad Park is just a few minutes walk away.

Climate control, a dining area, iron and ironing board are provided in the modern rooms. Refrigerators and kitchenware are included in the units of the hotel. This property features an English breakfast daily. Fixie restaurant on-site offers international cuisine. There is a restaurant serving international food 150 metres away. Guests with children can use a special menu and board games available on the premises.

Visit Adagio Premium The Palm's Official Website
Adagio Premium The Palm On Instagram

