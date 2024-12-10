Festive Vibes Alert! Here’s Why This Palm Jumeirah Resort Is The Holiday Hotspot

The holiday season is upon us, and where better to soak in all the festive feels than Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah?

From indulgent feasts to beachfront vibes, luxury spa treatments, and epic New Year’s celebrations, this hotspot has everything you need to make the holidays unforgettable

Let’s dive into the festive magic!

1) Stress free feasting at Marriott

Hosting this year? Say goodbye to kitchen chaos! Marriott’s Festive Takeaway Feasts deliver holiday deliciousness without the hassle. Whether it’s a perfectly roasted turkey or a tender beef Wellington with all the sides, their chefs have got you covered.

When? 25th Nov 2024 – 7th Jan 2025

Where? Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

Menu Highlights:

Whole Turkey (5kg, serves 6): AED 695

(5kg, serves 6): AED 695 Whole Turkey (8kg, serves 10): AED 895

(8kg, serves 10): AED 895 Beef Wellington (3kg, serves 8): AED 695

Pick-Up Time: 9 AM – 11 PM

2) High Tea with a Holiday Twist

Afternoon tea, but make it festive! The Lobby Lounge serves up a dreamy lineup of themed patisseries, finger sandwiches, scones, and classic holiday drinks. Add live music to the mix, and you’ve got the ultimate holiday hangout.

When? Saturdays: 7th, 14th, 21st & 28th December 2024

Where? Lobby Lounge, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

Prices:

AED 195 per adult

AED 95 for kids 6–12

Kids under 6? Totally free!

3) Experience the ultimate festive feasts at Levantera

Christmas Eve Dinner

Start the celebrations with a lavish buffet at Levantera. Turkey, beef Wellington, live grills, and Santa himself? This is THE DREAM!

When? 24th Dec, 7 PM – 10 PM

Prices: Starting at AED 299

Book here!

Christmas Day Brunch

Make Christmas Day magical with a next-level buffet featuring roast turkey, seafood, sizzling grills, and a dessert spread that dreams are made of. The kids? They get their own buffet and Santa surprises!

When? 25th Dec, 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Prices: Starting at AED 449

Book here!

4) Two ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve!

Grand Gala Dinner

Ring in 2025 with pure elegance at Marriott’s iconic NYE Gala. From a champagne-and-oyster reception to a luxurious buffet featuring everything from fresh sushi to premium cuts, it’s a night to dazzle. Dance the night away with live music, DJ beats, and breathtaking fireworks views.

When? 31st Dec, from 7 PM

Prices: AED 1,950 per adult

Book here!

Beachside BBQ at Bal Harbour

Prefer something more chill? Celebrate a family-friendly NYE with good food and vibes at Bal Harbour Beach Club. Think seafood, delish grills, live DJ beats, and unbeatable fireworks right by the water.

When? 31st Dec, from 8 PM

Prices: Starting at AED 349

5) Have fun in the sun with Boxing Day Beach Bash!

Recover from Christmas with the ultimate Boxing Day Bash! Lounge by the pool, sip on signature cocktails, and catch all the Boxing Day matches with swim-up bar vibes. The best part? Stunning Dubai skyline views.

When? 26th Dec, 1 PM – 4 PM

Price: AED 295 per adult (includes pool & beach access + 3-hour free-flow drinks)

6) Treat yourself to Saray Spa because YOU deserve it

Festive Glow Package

Get that holiday radiance with an orange body scrub, neroli wrap, and express facial. Total pampering perfection.

Price: AED 765 (90 minutes)

Winter Spice Spa Day

Unwind with a hot stone massage, foot soak, and a brightening facial. It’s two hours of festive bliss.

Price: AED 950 (120 minutes)

So whether you’re looking to indulge in unforgettable dining, unwind with luxurious spa treatments, or celebrate with loved ones in style…

7) Gift Vouchers are the perfect way to share joy this festive season!

Forget boring gifts…this year, surprise your loved ones with experiences they’ll never forget! Marriott’s Gift Vouchers are your golden ticket to wow-factor gifting. Think festive brunches, luxurious spa escapes, epic dining adventures, or dreamy weekend getaways. Starting at just AED 100, they’re a no-brainer.

When? Always available, with a festive catalogue for the season

Where? Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah venues

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah is the ultimate destination to make your holidays truly spectacular!

Spots are limited, so don’t wait…book now and make this holiday season the most magical yet!

For more info call on this number +971 4 666 1430 or Email at dine.palmjumeirah@marriotthotels.com

Don’t wait up folksss!!! More deets on this link!

Andddd you can take more notes from here!