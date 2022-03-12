Filipino Group BGYO’s Docu-Film Teaser About Their Dubai Trip Is Out And Fans Can’t Get Enough
Five-member Filipino boy group BGYO, formerly Star Hunt Academy Boys, visited Dubai a few months ago and now there’s a docu-film all about it. Fans anticipated the VIP tickets to the Bini and BGYO Dubai Adventures live premiere so much that it got sold out a day after a day of ticket sales that went live on February 27.
FYI, the docu-film will premiere this April 1.
The teaser is definitely doing a good job at getting all their loyal fans squealing with excitement!
Catch it below!
