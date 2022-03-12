Filipino Group BGYO’s Docu-Film Teaser About Their Dubai Trip Is Out And Fans Can’t Get Enough

Five-member Filipino boy group BGYO, formerly Star Hunt Academy Boys, visited Dubai a few months ago and now there’s a docu-film all about it. Fans anticipated the VIP tickets to the Bini and BGYO Dubai Adventures live premiere so much that it got sold out a day after a day of ticket sales that went live on February 27.

FYI, the docu-film will premiere this April 1.

The quintet, which includes: Akira, Gelo, JL, Mikki, and Nate toured the city in epic fashion and now it’s all on film

The teaser is definitely doing a good job at getting all their loyal fans squealing with excitement!

The trailer was released on FB Watch on Saturday

Catch it below!

The group had performed at the 1MX Dubai concert back in December 2021

Will you be catching this livestream event?

via GIPHY