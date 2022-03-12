Latest

Filipino Group BGYO's Docu-Film Teaser About Their Dubai Trip Is Out And Fans Can't Get Enough

Filipino Group BGYO’s Docu-Film Teaser About Their Dubai Trip Is Out And Fans Can’t Get Enough

Five-member Filipino boy group BGYO, formerly Star Hunt Academy Boys, visited Dubai a few months ago and now there’s a docu-film all about it. Fans anticipated the VIP tickets to the Bini and BGYO Dubai Adventures live premiere so much that it got sold out a day after a day of ticket sales that went live on February 27. 

FYI, the docu-film will premiere this April 1. 

 

The quintet, which includes: Akira, Gelo, JL, Mikki, and Nate toured the city in epic fashion and now it’s all on film

The teaser is definitely doing a good job at getting all their loyal fans squealing with excitement!

The trailer was released on FB Watch on Saturday

Catch it below!

The group had performed at the 1MX Dubai concert back in December 2021

 

Will you be catching this livestream event?

via GIPHY

Share
Published by
Lovin Dubai
26 mins ago

Recent Posts

  • Latest

10 Of The Most Commonly Used Arabic Words Or Phrases You’ll Need In The UAE

10 Of The Most Commonly Used Arabic Words Or Phrases You’ll Need In The UAE…

17 mins ago
  • Latest

The Founders Of Storm Cycling Explain The Great Reason Why They've Removed The Numbering System In Their Studio

The Founders Of Storm Cycling Explain The Great Reason Why They’ve Removed The Numbering System…

2 hours ago
  • Sponsored

Here's The Full Rundown Of St. Patrick's Day Events At Expo 2020 Dubai

St. Patrick’s Day is an Irish national holiday; Marking Irish culture, that typically features lots of Irish…

3 hours ago
  • Latest

Dubai Residents Have Been Cycling For 24 Hours In Al Qudra To Help Raise Awareness For A Disease

Dubai Residents Have Been Cycling For 24 Hours In Al Qudra To Help Raise Awareness…

3 hours ago
  • Dubai

The Shindagha Tunnel (Deira-Bur Dubai Direction) Reopens From Sunday!

If you thought that the dear old Shindagha Tunnel was not going to ever open…

18 hours ago
  • Community

WATCH: FlyDubai Passengers Sing 'Baby Shark' To Calm Crying Child

WATCH: FlyDubai Passengers Sing ‘Baby Shark’ To Calm Crying Child Parenting is quite a hard…

20 hours ago